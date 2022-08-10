Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $157.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

RSG stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

