Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: ERE.UN):

  • 8/9/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.95. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75.
  • 7/20/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.80.
  • 6/27/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.