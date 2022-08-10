Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: ERE.UN):

8/9/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.95. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75.

7/20/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.80.

6/27/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

