Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
