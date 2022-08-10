Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

