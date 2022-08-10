Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $8.59. Revlon shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,418,817 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $433.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Mittleman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Revlon by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

