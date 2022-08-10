Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.