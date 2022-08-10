Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,575,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.