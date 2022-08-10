Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

