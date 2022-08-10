Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Robert Half International
In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Robert Half International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Robert Half International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
