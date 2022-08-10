Robert W. Baird Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $18.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie's Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leslie's

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

