Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

