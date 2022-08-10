Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.
ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ross Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROST opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ross Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ross Stores (ROST)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.