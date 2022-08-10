Royal Bank of Canada Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

