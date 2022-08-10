Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.05

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.05 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.49). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares changing hands.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37.
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
