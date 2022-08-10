Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Down 1.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 52,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 166,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Cormark upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$175.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

