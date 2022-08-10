Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,078 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

