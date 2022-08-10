Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,790 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

