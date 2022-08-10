Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,763 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

