Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,836 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3,112.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

