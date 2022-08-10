Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,834 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.02, a P/E/G ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $603,485. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

