Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

