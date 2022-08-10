Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,962 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.