Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,876 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

KRUS stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $874.74 million, a PE ratio of -249.44 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

