Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,712 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,456 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

