Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,684 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 23.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

