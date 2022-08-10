Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 812 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

