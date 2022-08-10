Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 87,957 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

