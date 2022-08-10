Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

