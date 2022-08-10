Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.6 %

HMN stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

