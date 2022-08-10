Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.