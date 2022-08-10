Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DaVita by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $134.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

