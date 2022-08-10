Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,317,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 172.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 153,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

