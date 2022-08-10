Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,615,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $2,646,825. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

