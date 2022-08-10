Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

