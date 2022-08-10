Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

