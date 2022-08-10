Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 109,095 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

