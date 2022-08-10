Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

ENPH opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

