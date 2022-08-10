Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

