Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27,557.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

