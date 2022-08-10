Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

