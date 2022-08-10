Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,329,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 572,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

