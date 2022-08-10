Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

