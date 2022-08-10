Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PG&E by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PG&E by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

PG&E Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

