Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 1,290.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 342,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 318,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Everi by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

