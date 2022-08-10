Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.