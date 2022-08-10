Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

