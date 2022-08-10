Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of CGNX opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

