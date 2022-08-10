Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,318.69 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

