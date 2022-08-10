Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,105,000 after buying an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after buying an additional 270,803 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 139,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.