Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $622.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

