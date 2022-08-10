Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $220.47.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

