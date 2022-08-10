Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,374 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

