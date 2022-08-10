Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 273,222 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 696.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.