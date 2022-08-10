Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,889 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,876,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.50.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

